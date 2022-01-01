Go
The Winkin' Rooster

Real Food. Real Good.
We pride ourselves on making real food in a fun environment.

3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Soup Combo$8.50
Soup of the day and any half sandwich, wrap, or salad
Cubano$8.50
White roll, ham, pulled pork, swiss, dill pickle, aioli
Soda$2.00
Selection of National Brand Beverages
Special of the Day$8.50
New York Pastrami$8.50
Marble pumpernickel, pastrami, swiss, spicy brown mustard
Bacon Club$8.50
White roll, ham, turkey, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Reuben$8.50
Marble pumpernickel, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island dressing
Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap$8.50
Lettuce, chicken, avocado spread, bacon, tomato, aioli
California$8.50
Multigrain bread, avocado spread, turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo
Soup of the Day$6.00
Varies
Location

3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106

Shoreview MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

