The Winkin' Rooster
Real Food. Real Good.
We pride ourselves on making real food in a fun environment.
3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106
Popular Items
Location
3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106
Shoreview MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Shore 96
Come on in and enjoy!
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
The freshest Italian pastas, pizzas, and salads in the Twin Cities!
La Tapatia - Food Truck
Mexican Street Food! Serving up fresh , made-to-order favorites. Catch us on the streets or at our Roseville Location.
RosePointe Apartments
Come in and enjoy!