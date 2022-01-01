Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Winnemucca restaurants you'll love

Winnemucca restaurants
  Winnemucca

Winnemucca's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Bars & lounges
Seafood
Must-try Winnemucca restaurants

The Take Out image

 

The Take Out

1055 W Fourth St, Winnemucca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Walnut Grape Salad$8.00
Cubed chicken mixed with celery, grapes, walnuts, lemon juice and zest in an easy mayo dressing served on a croissant or bread of your choice.
The Take Out Sub$8.00
Turkey, ham, and bacon with mayo, avocado, provolone, sprouts, tomato, and lettuce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Ciabatta$10.00
Grilled chicken, ranch dressing mixed with parmesan and mozzarella, and bacon on ciabatta.
More about The Take Out
Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca

71 Giroux St, Winnemucca

Avg 4.3 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pineapple Fanta$2.95
Bandera Dip
Horchata$2.95
More about Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca
Bella Grazia image

 

Bella Grazia

316 South Bridge Street, Winnemucca

Avg 5 (34 reviews)
More about Bella Grazia

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Winnemucca

Burritos

