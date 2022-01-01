Burritos in Winnemucca

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Winnemucca restaurants that serve burritos
The Take Out
1055 W Fourth St, Winnemucca
No reviews yet
Burritos
$12.00
More about The Take Out
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca
71 Giroux St, Winnemucca
Avg 4.3
(1125 reviews)
El Veggie Burrito
$13.95
Kds Bean & Cheese Burrito
$6.95
Burrito Chihuaua
$13.95
More about Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca
