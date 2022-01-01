Go
Orders can be placed starting at 7:30 AM daily!
After 4:00 PM, please select a pick up time at least 20 minutes in advance of your pick up so our team has time to prepare your order.
Pick up is at the front door of WINNER on 7th Avenue.
Any questions? Feel free to message us at info@winner.nyc.

367 7th Ave

Popular Items

CAULIFLOWER$13.00
za'atar, tahini labne, golden raisins
CHICKEN JUS$5.00
*needs to be heated
MASHED POTATO$8.00
(contains dairy & butter)
SALSA VERDE$5.00
tarragon, dill, parsley, chive, shallot, whole grain mustard, lemon zest, olive oil
BAGUETTE$4.00
must be ordered with dinner pick up, individual loaves not available.
LITTLE GEM SALAD$10.00
little gem lettuce, herb yogurt dressing, toasted sunflower seeds, dark rye breadcrumb, Caputo Brothers provola cheese. **dressing is always served on the side**
CHINESE BROCCOLI$13.00
salsa macha (peanuts, sesame, ancho chile, pasilla, garlic, onions), toasted cocoa nibs
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN$20.00
3.5 LB smoked honey rubbed rotisserie pasture-raised heirloom chicken from Cooks Venture
CHICKEN FAT POTATOES$9.00
sea salt & thyme

Location

367 7th Ave

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
