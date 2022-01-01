Go
Winners Cafe

The best Acai bowls in Sunny Isles Beach!

18260 Collins Avenue

AÇAÍ CUP
CHICKEN$11.99
Your choice of Tortilla, mozzarella cheese, lemon aioli sauce
PASSION DREAM
Strawberry, Honey, Almond Milk
Water$1.50
Water, a substance composed of the chemical elements hydrogen and oxygen and exists in gaseous, liquid, and solid states. It is one of the most plentiful and essential compounds.
HAWAIIAN WAVE
Pineapple, papaya, mango
GREEN DETOX PRESS
Kale, celery, cucumber, green apple, ginger root
NUTTELA & STRAWBERRY PIZZETTA$7.99
While warm spread with Nutella generously and top with fresh strawberries.
CHEESE PIZZETTA$7.99
A classic cheese pizza is an ultimate crowd-pleaser. The delicious combination of crispy pizza crust, flavorful tomato sauce, and bubbly cheese make for an unbeatable combination.
Parfait Fruits$4.99
Yogurt parfaits can be great fuel for your body and brain.

18260 Collins Avenue

Sunny Isles Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
