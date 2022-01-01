Go
Toast

Winner in the Park

Winner in the Park!

40 West Drive

No reviews yet

Location

40 West Drive

Brooklyn NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Emma's Torch

No reviews yet

We EMPOWER refugees through culinary education.

7th Ave Donuts & Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Winner

No reviews yet

Orders can be placed starting at 7:30 AM daily!
After 4:00 PM, please select a pick up time at least 20 minutes in advance of your pick up so our team has time to prepare your order.
Pick up is at the front door of WINNER on 7th Avenue.
Any questions? Feel free to message us at info@winner.nyc.

Norm's Pizza

No reviews yet

Norm’s, your New York slice shop.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston