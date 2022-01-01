Winnetka restaurants you'll love

Go
Winnetka restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Winnetka

Winnetka's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Scroll right

Must-try Winnetka restaurants

Marco Roma image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Marco Roma

14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.49
romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncinni peppers, cucumbers, green peppers, red peppers, yellow peppers, feta cheese and kalamata olives served with greek dressing
Pollo Chopped Salad$10.99
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, grilled chicken, bacon, gongonzola cheese, elbow pasta, and raisins served with balsamic vinaigrette or sweet vinaigrette dressing
Half Caesar Salad$5.49
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled eggs, and housemade croutons served with caesar dressing
More about Marco Roma
Spirit Elephant image

 

Spirit Elephant

924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Forbidden$18.00
Forbidden Rice, Blackened Tofu, Cauliflower, Mango, Confit Tomatoes, Avocado, Toasted Coconut, Mango Chili Drizzle, Watermelon Radish
GF
Pad Thai$18.00
Rice Noodles, Blackened Tofu,
Bean Sprouts, Edamame, Tamarind Sauce, Shredded Rainbow Carrots, Sesame Seeds,
Roasted Peanuts, Cilantro, Green Onion
GF
Fig Flatbread$16.00
Poached Figs, Mint Pesto, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Confit Tomatoes, Arugula Tossed in Lemon Oil, Balsamic Drizzle
GF
More about Spirit Elephant
Towne & Oak image

 

Towne & Oak

921 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Macro Grain Bowl$11.50
mediterranean lentils, crispy chickpeas, quinoa-tabbouleh salad, avocado, lemon-tahini dressing
served room temperature
Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
over easy egg, cheddar, maple glazed bacon, homemade biscuit, herb aioli
Homemade Biscuit$5.50
served with whipped butter & strawberry preserves
More about Towne & Oak
501 Local image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

501 Local

501 Chestnut st, Winnetka

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Cheese Burgers$9.00
two mini burgers, american cheese + french fries
Prime Rib Sandwich$23.00
prime beef, provolone, pepperoncini, giardiniera, horseradish sauce + au jus + french roll
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
asian slaw, ranch dressing, mayonnaise + toasted brioche
More about 501 Local
Little Lan’s image

 

Little Lan’s

544 Chestnut St, Winnetka

Avg 3.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pot Stickers (6pc)$8.95
Handmade pork dumplings pan fried to perfection
Mongolian Beef$17.50
Beef stir-fried with scallions on top of crispy rice noodle served with rice on the side
Sweet & Sour Chicken$13.95
Deep fried battered chicken smother in our sweet & sour sauce pineapple, carrots, green and red peppers
More about Little Lan’s
Pomeroy image

 

Pomeroy

844 Spruce Street, Winnetka

Avg 5 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pomeroy Salade$14.00
Red Romaine, Crisp Apple, Walnut, Roquefort, Creamy Apple Dressing, Apple Saba
Poulet Cajun$24.00
Petite Salade, Beurre Blanc
Pommes Frites & Aioli$7.00
Garlic Aioli
More about Pomeroy
Momsy's Cafe image

 

Momsy's Cafe

950 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Northshore$12.00
oven roasted turkey breast, sliced brie, green apple, arugula, cranberry
chutney, whole wheat.
Power Toast$13.00
Avacado, sunflower seeds, bacon, arugula, and red pepper mayo on country sourdough.
Avocado Toast$11.00
sliced avacado, arugula, cherry tomatoes, white truffle oil drizzle,
toasted country sourdough.
More about Momsy's Cafe
Little Honeycomb image

 

Little Honeycomb

540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Carbonara$20.00
Linguine with Sautéed Pearl White Onion, Green Peas and Bacon with Alfredo sauce topped with a
Parmesan crusted Chicken Breast
Pulled Pork$14.00
Hand-Pulled Pork topped with our BBQ sauce and served on a Brioche Bun
Burger$14.00
Half-Pound Homemade Hamburger with cheddar cheese made to order with choice of Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Onions
More about Little Honeycomb
Taco Nano image

 

Taco Nano

1743 Orchard Lane, Northfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$9.00
Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream
Quesadilla$2.50
Flour tortilla with chihuahua cheese
Sea of Cortez Taco$4.00
Choice of beer battered or blackened tilapia with cabbage
slaw, chile morita mayo, pico de gallo
More about Taco Nano
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quinoa & Beet$15.95
Romaine & kale, duo of red & yellow quinoa, diced red beets, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta, roasted cauliflower & candied walnuts in a champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.50
Queso fresco & tortilla strips
Willow Road$15.95
Romaine, iceberg & field greens tossed with toasted almonds, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house-made cornbread croutons, goat cheese, charred corn, dried dates, fresh avocado, & champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Bake Homemade Pizza - Winnetka

544 LINCOLN AVE., Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Cabo$9.95
Romaine, Avocado, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Peppers & Tortilla Strips with Honey-Lime Dressing
Bake-At-Home Cookie$6.95
Chocolate Chip
Large Caesar$7.95
Romaine, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan with Caesar Dressing
More about Bake Homemade Pizza - Winnetka
Grateful Bites image

 

Grateful Bites

899 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Feed Your Head$17.00
Large Caesar$12.00
Roasted Veggie$17.00
More about Grateful Bites
Restaurant banner

 

Jimoto

813 Oak st, Winnetka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Jimoto

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Winnetka

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Potstickers

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Winnetka to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston