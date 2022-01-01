Winnetka restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Marco Roma
14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$10.49
romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncinni peppers, cucumbers, green peppers, red peppers, yellow peppers, feta cheese and kalamata olives served with greek dressing
|Pollo Chopped Salad
|$10.99
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, grilled chicken, bacon, gongonzola cheese, elbow pasta, and raisins served with balsamic vinaigrette or sweet vinaigrette dressing
|Half Caesar Salad
|$5.49
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled eggs, and housemade croutons served with caesar dressing
Spirit Elephant
924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka
|Popular items
|Forbidden
|$18.00
Forbidden Rice, Blackened Tofu, Cauliflower, Mango, Confit Tomatoes, Avocado, Toasted Coconut, Mango Chili Drizzle, Watermelon Radish
GF
|Pad Thai
|$18.00
Rice Noodles, Blackened Tofu,
Bean Sprouts, Edamame, Tamarind Sauce, Shredded Rainbow Carrots, Sesame Seeds,
Roasted Peanuts, Cilantro, Green Onion
GF
|Fig Flatbread
|$16.00
Poached Figs, Mint Pesto, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Confit Tomatoes, Arugula Tossed in Lemon Oil, Balsamic Drizzle
GF
Towne & Oak
921 Green Bay Road, Winnetka
|Popular items
|Macro Grain Bowl
|$11.50
mediterranean lentils, crispy chickpeas, quinoa-tabbouleh salad, avocado, lemon-tahini dressing
served room temperature
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.50
over easy egg, cheddar, maple glazed bacon, homemade biscuit, herb aioli
|Homemade Biscuit
|$5.50
served with whipped butter & strawberry preserves
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
501 Local
501 Chestnut st, Winnetka
|Popular items
|Mini Cheese Burgers
|$9.00
two mini burgers, american cheese + french fries
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$23.00
prime beef, provolone, pepperoncini, giardiniera, horseradish sauce + au jus + french roll
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
asian slaw, ranch dressing, mayonnaise + toasted brioche
Little Lan’s
544 Chestnut St, Winnetka
|Popular items
|Pot Stickers (6pc)
|$8.95
Handmade pork dumplings pan fried to perfection
|Mongolian Beef
|$17.50
Beef stir-fried with scallions on top of crispy rice noodle served with rice on the side
|Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$13.95
Deep fried battered chicken smother in our sweet & sour sauce pineapple, carrots, green and red peppers
Pomeroy
844 Spruce Street, Winnetka
|Popular items
|Pomeroy Salade
|$14.00
Red Romaine, Crisp Apple, Walnut, Roquefort, Creamy Apple Dressing, Apple Saba
|Poulet Cajun
|$24.00
Petite Salade, Beurre Blanc
|Pommes Frites & Aioli
|$7.00
Garlic Aioli
Momsy's Cafe
950 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka
|Popular items
|Northshore
|$12.00
oven roasted turkey breast, sliced brie, green apple, arugula, cranberry
chutney, whole wheat.
|Power Toast
|$13.00
Avacado, sunflower seeds, bacon, arugula, and red pepper mayo on country sourdough.
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
sliced avacado, arugula, cherry tomatoes, white truffle oil drizzle,
toasted country sourdough.
Little Honeycomb
540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka
|Popular items
|Chicken Carbonara
|$20.00
Linguine with Sautéed Pearl White Onion, Green Peas and Bacon with Alfredo sauce topped with a
Parmesan crusted Chicken Breast
|Pulled Pork
|$14.00
Hand-Pulled Pork topped with our BBQ sauce and served on a Brioche Bun
|Burger
|$14.00
Half-Pound Homemade Hamburger with cheddar cheese made to order with choice of Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Onions
Taco Nano
1743 Orchard Lane, Northfield
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$9.00
Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream
|Quesadilla
|$2.50
Flour tortilla with chihuahua cheese
|Sea of Cortez Taco
|$4.00
Choice of beer battered or blackened tilapia with cabbage
slaw, chile morita mayo, pico de gallo
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
305 N Happ Road, Northfield
|Popular items
|Quinoa & Beet
|$15.95
Romaine & kale, duo of red & yellow quinoa, diced red beets, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta, roasted cauliflower & candied walnuts in a champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.50
Queso fresco & tortilla strips
|Willow Road
|$15.95
Romaine, iceberg & field greens tossed with toasted almonds, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house-made cornbread croutons, goat cheese, charred corn, dried dates, fresh avocado, & champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein
Bake Homemade Pizza - Winnetka
544 LINCOLN AVE., Winnetka
|Popular items
|Large Cabo
|$9.95
Romaine, Avocado, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Peppers & Tortilla Strips with Honey-Lime Dressing
|Bake-At-Home Cookie
|$6.95
Chocolate Chip
|Large Caesar
|$7.95
Romaine, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan with Caesar Dressing
Grateful Bites
899 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka
|Popular items
|Feed Your Head
|$17.00
|Large Caesar
|$12.00
|Roasted Veggie
|$17.00
Jimoto
813 Oak st, Winnetka