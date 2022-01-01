Winnetka American restaurants you'll love
Spirit Elephant
924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Watermelon Radish, Charred Lemon, Gochujang Glaze
|Orange Chicken
|$18.00
House-Made Seitan Chicken, Jasmine Rice,Broccoli, Roasted Baby Heirloom Carrots, Orange Sauce
|Butternut Apple Soup
|$6.00
Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Charred Lemon, Chives, Rosemary, Toasted Hewn Country Loaf
More about 501 Local
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
501 Local
501 Chestnut st, Winnetka
|Popular items
|Mini Cheese Burgers
|$9.00
two mini burgers, american cheese + french fries
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$23.00
prime beef, provolone, pepperoncini, giardiniera, horseradish sauce + au jus + french roll
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
asian slaw, ranch dressing, mayonnaise + toasted brioche
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
305 N Happ Road, Northfield
|Popular items
|Quinoa & Beet
|$15.95
Romaine & kale, duo of red & yellow quinoa, diced red beets, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta, roasted cauliflower & candied walnuts in a champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.50
Queso fresco & tortilla strips
|Willow Road
|$15.95
Romaine, iceberg & field greens tossed with toasted almonds, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house-made cornbread croutons, goat cheese, charred corn, dried dates, fresh avocado, & champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein