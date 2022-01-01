Winnetka American restaurants you'll love

Go
Winnetka restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Winnetka

Spirit Elephant image

 

Spirit Elephant

924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4.6 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Watermelon Radish, Charred Lemon, Gochujang Glaze
Orange Chicken$18.00
House-Made Seitan Chicken, Jasmine Rice,Broccoli, Roasted Baby Heirloom Carrots, Orange Sauce
Butternut Apple Soup$6.00
Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Charred Lemon, Chives, Rosemary, Toasted Hewn Country Loaf
More about Spirit Elephant
501 Local image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

501 Local

501 Chestnut st, Winnetka

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Cheese Burgers$9.00
two mini burgers, american cheese + french fries
Prime Rib Sandwich$23.00
prime beef, provolone, pepperoncini, giardiniera, horseradish sauce + au jus + french roll
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
asian slaw, ranch dressing, mayonnaise + toasted brioche
More about 501 Local
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quinoa & Beet$15.95
Romaine & kale, duo of red & yellow quinoa, diced red beets, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta, roasted cauliflower & candied walnuts in a champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.50
Queso fresco & tortilla strips
Willow Road$15.95
Romaine, iceberg & field greens tossed with toasted almonds, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house-made cornbread croutons, goat cheese, charred corn, dried dates, fresh avocado, & champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Winnetka

Cobb Salad

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Cookies

French Fries

Potstickers

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Winnetka to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston