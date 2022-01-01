Winnetka cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Winnetka

Towne & Oak image

 

Towne & Oak

921 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Towne & Oak Chopped Salad$12.25
romaine, avocado, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, balsamic vinaigrette
Macro Grain Bowl$11.50
mediterranean lentils, crispy chickpeas, quinoa-tabbouleh salad, avocado, lemon-tahini dressing
served room temperature
Homemade Biscuit$5.50
served with whipped butter & strawberry preserves
More about Towne & Oak
Pomeroy image

 

Pomeroy

844 Spruce Street, Winnetka

Avg 5 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pomeroy Salade$14.00
Red Romaine, Crisp Apple, Walnut, Roquefort, Creamy Apple Dressing, Apple Saba
Poulet Cajun$24.00
Petite Salade, Beurre Blanc
Pommes Frites & Aioli$7.00
Garlic Aioli
More about Pomeroy
Momsy's Cafe image

 

Momsy's Cafe

950 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Passion Tea LG$3.95
Large- 20 oz
BLTA$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, herb mayo served on wheat.
Momsys Grilled Cheese$11.00
Havarti, arugula, avocado, orange marmalade, truffle oil drizzle.
More about Momsy's Cafe

