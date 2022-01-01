Cake in Winnetka
Winnetka restaurants that serve cake
Spirit Elephant
924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka
|Carrot Cake
|$11.00
Shredded Carrots, Toasted Pecans, Lemon Icing, Lemon Carrot Puree, Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting
|Crabless Cakes
|$20.00
Heart of Palm & Garbanzo Cakes.
Served with Cauliflower Puree, Arugula,
Tri-Color Cherry Tomatoes, Tartar Sauce
GF
|Mini Chocolate Cake (Minimum 5)
|$3.00
501 Local
501 Chestnut st, Winnetka
|Mont Blanc Cake
|$13.00
chocolate cake, meringue, cream, chocolate, almond powder
|Red Velvet Cake
|$14.00
strawberry purée, cream cheese frosting
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
305 N Happ Road, Northfield
|GF Chocolate Cake
|$8.50
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Moist & flavorful made with freshly shredded carrots, a blend of spices & all-natural ingredients! Triple layered filled with heavenly frosting, accented with toasted sweet coconut flakes and piped Italian butter cream carrots!
|White & Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$11.00
Drizzled With Raspberry Sauce