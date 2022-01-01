Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Winnetka

Go
Winnetka restaurants
Toast

Winnetka restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Spirit Elephant

924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4.6 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$11.00
Shredded Carrots, Toasted Pecans, Lemon Icing, Lemon Carrot Puree, Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting
Crabless Cakes$20.00
Heart of Palm & Garbanzo Cakes.
Served with Cauliflower Puree, Arugula,
Tri-Color Cherry Tomatoes, Tartar Sauce
GF
Mini Chocolate Cake (Minimum 5)$3.00
More about Spirit Elephant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

501 Local

501 Chestnut st, Winnetka

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mont Blanc Cake$13.00
chocolate cake, meringue, cream, chocolate, almond powder
Red Velvet Cake$14.00
strawberry purée, cream cheese frosting
More about 501 Local
Little Honeycomb image

 

Little Honeycomb

540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Little Honeycomb
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Chocolate Cake$8.50
Carrot Cake$10.00
Moist & flavorful made with freshly shredded carrots, a blend of spices & all-natural ingredients! Triple layered filled with heavenly frosting, accented with toasted sweet coconut flakes and piped Italian butter cream carrots!
White & Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake$11.00
Drizzled With Raspberry Sauce
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Winnetka

Barbacoas

Chicken Soup

Chai Lattes

Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Wraps

Pudding

Cookies

Carne Asada

Map

More near Winnetka to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston