Calamari in Winnetka
Winnetka restaurants that serve calamari
More about Marco Roma
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Marco Roma
14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka
|Calamari Fritti
|$13.99
More about Spirit Elephant
Spirit Elephant
924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka
|Pan of Calamari
|$75.00
Breaded King Oyster Mushrooms, Spicy Marinara,
Charred Lemon
GF
|Calamari Fritti
|$16.00
King Oyster Mushrooms, Charred Lemon.
Spicy Marinara
GF
More about Little Honeycomb
Little Honeycomb
540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka
|Grilled Calamari
|$15.00
Served with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Goat Cheese and Balsamic Reduction
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
Served with Cocktail Sauce, Herb Mustard Mayonnaise and Sweet & Sour Sauce
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
305 N Happ Road, Northfield
|Fried Calamari
|$14.95
Crispy calamari, pickled banana peppers & spicy marinara sauce
|Grilled Calamari
|$14.95
Our Fried Calamari, but Grilled instead of Fried. Gluten Free!