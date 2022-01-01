Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Winnetka

Winnetka restaurants
Toast

Winnetka restaurants that serve calamari

Marco Roma image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Marco Roma

14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Fritti$13.99
More about Marco Roma
Item pic

 

Spirit Elephant

924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4.6 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pan of Calamari$75.00
Breaded King Oyster Mushrooms, Spicy Marinara,
Charred Lemon
GF
Calamari Fritti$16.00
King Oyster Mushrooms, Charred Lemon.
Spicy Marinara
GF
More about Spirit Elephant
Little Honeycomb image

 

Little Honeycomb

540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Calamari$15.00
Served with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Goat Cheese and Balsamic Reduction
Fried Calamari$15.00
Served with Cocktail Sauce, Herb Mustard Mayonnaise and Sweet &amp; Sour Sauce
More about Little Honeycomb
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$14.95
Crispy calamari, pickled banana peppers & spicy marinara sauce
Grilled Calamari$14.95
Our Fried Calamari, but Grilled instead of Fried. Gluten Free!
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

