Cannolis in
Winnetka
/
Winnetka
/
Cannolis
Winnetka restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Marco Roma
14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka
Avg 4
(70 reviews)
Cannoli
$3.99
More about Marco Roma
Spirit Elephant
924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka
Avg 4.6
(819 reviews)
Jumbo Cannoli
$6.00
Typical Italian Dessert Consisting of Crispy Pastry Dough Filled with Rich Cream Filling Loaded with Chocolate Chips and Citrus
More about Spirit Elephant
