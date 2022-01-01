Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Winnetka

Winnetka restaurants
Winnetka restaurants that serve cannolis

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Marco Roma

14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$3.99
Spirit Elephant

924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4.6 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jumbo Cannoli$6.00
Typical Italian Dessert Consisting of Crispy Pastry Dough Filled with Rich Cream Filling Loaded with Chocolate Chips and Citrus
