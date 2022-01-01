Carrot cake in Winnetka
Winnetka restaurants that serve carrot cake
Spirit Elephant
924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka
|Carrot Cake
|$11.00
Shredded Carrots, Toasted Pecans, Lemon Icing, Lemon Carrot Puree, Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
305 N Happ Road, Northfield
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Moist & flavorful made with freshly shredded carrots, a blend of spices & all-natural ingredients! Triple layered filled with heavenly frosting, accented with toasted sweet coconut flakes and piped Italian butter cream carrots!