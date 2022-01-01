Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Winnetka

Winnetka restaurants
Toast

Winnetka restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Marco Roma image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Marco Roma

14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Marco Roma
Little Honeycomb image

 

Little Honeycomb

540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chicken Breast glazed in Honey Teriyaki with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo and Pickles. On a Brioche Bun
More about Little Honeycomb
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.95
Our juicy, grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato and our tangy cabbage-kale slaw
GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.95
Our juicy, grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato and our tangy cabbage-kale slaw
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Our juicy, breaded chicken topped with swiss cheese, fresh tomato & our tangy cabbage-kale slaw, served on a soft challah bun
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

