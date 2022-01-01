Chicken sandwiches in Winnetka
Winnetka restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Marco Roma
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Marco Roma
14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.99
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
More about Little Honeycomb
Little Honeycomb
540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Chicken Breast glazed in Honey Teriyaki with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo and Pickles. On a Brioche Bun
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
305 N Happ Road, Northfield
|GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.95
Our juicy, grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato and our tangy cabbage-kale slaw
|GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.95
Our juicy, grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato and our tangy cabbage-kale slaw
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Our juicy, breaded chicken topped with swiss cheese, fresh tomato & our tangy cabbage-kale slaw, served on a soft challah bun