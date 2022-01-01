Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Winnetka

Winnetka restaurants
Winnetka restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Little Lan’s image

 

Little Lan’s

544 Chestnut St, Winnetka

Avg 3.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki$14.95
Chicken stir-fried in a teriyaki glaze with broccoli and peapods
More about Little Lan’s
Item pic

 

Jimoto

813 Oak Street, Winnetka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
chicken teriyaki roll$13.00
chicken. avocado. shiso leaf. sesame seed. teriyaki sauce
More about Jimoto

