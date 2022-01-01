Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Winnetka
/
Winnetka
/
Edamame
Winnetka restaurants that serve edamame
Little Lan’s
544 Chestnut St, Winnetka
Avg 3.6
(137 reviews)
Edamame
$5.95
Steamed edamame and salt
More about Little Lan’s
Little Honeycomb
540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka
No reviews yet
Edamame Hummus
$13.00
Served with Grilled Pita Bread, Carrots, Cucumbers and Celery
More about Little Honeycomb
Browse other tasty dishes in Winnetka
Curry
Muffins
Chips And Salsa
Green Beans
Chicken Soup
Ceviche
Caesar Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Winnetka to explore
Evanston
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Skokie
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Highland Park
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(9 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1294 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(214 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(6 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(831 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(488 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(454 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston