Enchiladas in Winnetka
Winnetka restaurants that serve enchiladas
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
305 N Happ Road, Northfield
|GF Chicken Enchiladas
|$17.95
Pulled chicken tinga wrapped in corn tortillas, creamy salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & Mexican rice
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$18.95
Pulled chicken tinga wrapped in corn tortillas, creamy tomatillo salsa, Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo watermelon radish & Mexican rice
Guanajuato Contemporary Mexican & Tequila Bar - 1003-1005 Green Bay Rd
1003-1005 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$21.00
Three enchiladas of your choice cooked in a mild ranchero sauce and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
|Enchiladas Margarita
|$21.00
Three enchiladas of your choice cooked in salsa verde. Topped with sour cream and cojita cheese. Sautéed spinach and black beans on the side.