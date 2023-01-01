Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Winnetka

Go
Winnetka restaurants
Toast

Winnetka restaurants that serve enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Chicken Enchiladas$17.95
Pulled chicken tinga wrapped in corn tortillas, creamy salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & Mexican rice
GF Chicken Enchiladas$17.95
Pulled chicken tinga wrapped in corn tortillas, creamy salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & Mexican rice
Chicken Enchiladas$18.95
Pulled chicken tinga wrapped in corn tortillas, creamy tomatillo salsa, Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo watermelon radish & Mexican rice
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Guanajuato Contemporary Mexican & Tequila Bar - 1003-1005 Green Bay Rd

1003-1005 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Suizas$21.00
Three enchiladas of your choice cooked in a mild ranchero sauce and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Margarita$21.00
Three enchiladas of your choice cooked in salsa verde. Topped with sour cream and cojita cheese. Sautéed spinach and black beans on the side.
More about Guanajuato Contemporary Mexican & Tequila Bar - 1003-1005 Green Bay Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Winnetka

Curry

Chicken Parmesan

Chocolate Cake

Teriyaki Chicken

Burritos

Cobb Salad

Tuna Rolls

Prawns

Map

More near Winnetka to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1477 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (587 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (194 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (409 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston