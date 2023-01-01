Fajitas in Winnetka

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Little Honeycomb image

 

Little Honeycomb - 540 Lincoln Ave

540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$21.00
Shrimp with sauteed Green and Red Peppers, Onions and Cilantro. Served with Refried
Beans, Spanish Rice, Guacamole, Salsa and soft Corn Tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas$20.00
Chicken with sautéed Green and Red Peppers, Onions and Cilantro. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Guacamole, Salsa and soft Corn Tortillas.
Steak Fajitas$28.00
Steak with sautéed Green and Red Peppers, Onions and Cilantro. Served with Refried
Beans, Spanish Rice, Guacamole, Salsa and soft Corn Tortillas.
More about Little Honeycomb - 540 Lincoln Ave
Banner pic

 

Guanajuato Contemporary Mexican & Tequila Bar - 1003-1005 Green Bay Rd

1003-1005 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sizzling Fajitas$22.00
Steak, shrimp or chicken. Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans on the side.
More about Guanajuato Contemporary Mexican & Tequila Bar - 1003-1005 Green Bay Rd

