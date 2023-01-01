Fajitas in Winnetka
Winnetka restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Little Honeycomb - 540 Lincoln Ave
Little Honeycomb - 540 Lincoln Ave
540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$21.00
Shrimp with sauteed Green and Red Peppers, Onions and Cilantro. Served with Refried
Beans, Spanish Rice, Guacamole, Salsa and soft Corn Tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$20.00
Chicken with sautéed Green and Red Peppers, Onions and Cilantro. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Guacamole, Salsa and soft Corn Tortillas.
|Steak Fajitas
|$28.00
Steak with sautéed Green and Red Peppers, Onions and Cilantro. Served with Refried
Beans, Spanish Rice, Guacamole, Salsa and soft Corn Tortillas.