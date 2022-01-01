Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Winnetka

Go
Winnetka restaurants
Toast

Winnetka restaurants that serve gnocchi

Marco Roma image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Marco Roma

14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi Al Pesto$12.99
More about Marco Roma
Item pic

 

Spirit Elephant

924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4.6 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bolognese Gnocchi$19.00
Cauliflower & Potato Gnocchi with a Bolognese Sauce topped with House-Made Tofu-Almond Ricotta
GF
More about Spirit Elephant

Browse other tasty dishes in Winnetka

Steak Frites

Skirt Steaks

Chicken Soup

Caesar Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Veggie Rolls

Map

More near Winnetka to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston