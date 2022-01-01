Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gnocchi in
Winnetka
/
Winnetka
/
Gnocchi
Winnetka restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Marco Roma
14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka
Avg 4
(70 reviews)
Gnocchi Al Pesto
$12.99
More about Marco Roma
Spirit Elephant
924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka
Avg 4.6
(819 reviews)
Bolognese Gnocchi
$19.00
Cauliflower & Potato Gnocchi with a Bolognese Sauce topped with House-Made Tofu-Almond Ricotta
GF
More about Spirit Elephant
Browse other tasty dishes in Winnetka
Steak Frites
Skirt Steaks
Chicken Soup
Caesar Salad
Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Salad
Veggie Rolls
More near Winnetka to explore
Evanston
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Skokie
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Highland Park
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(553 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston