Greek salad in Winnetka

Winnetka restaurants
Winnetka restaurants that serve greek salad

Marco Roma image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Marco Roma

14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.99
romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncinni peppers, cucumbers, green peppers, red peppers, yellow peppers, feta cheese and kalamata olives served with greek dressing
More about Marco Roma
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.95
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

