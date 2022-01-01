Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Winnetka

Go
Winnetka restaurants
Toast

Winnetka restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Marco Roma image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Marco Roma

14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Grilled Chicken$2.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Marco Roma
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.95
Our juicy, grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato and our tangy cabbage-kale slaw
GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.95
Our juicy, grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato and our tangy cabbage-kale slaw
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Our fried chicken sandwich, just grilled!
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Winnetka

Nachos

Tacos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Lobsters

Salmon

Sweet Potato Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Winnetka to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston