Hummus in Winnetka

Winnetka restaurants
Winnetka restaurants that serve hummus

Grateful Bites

899 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Bean Hummus$8.00
More about Grateful Bites
Little Honeycomb

540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame Hummus$13.00
Served with Grilled Pita Bread, Carrots, Cucumbers and Celery
More about Little Honeycomb
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Hummus$9.95
Herbed Hummus$13.95
Homemade flatbread, jicama, carrots, red peppers & cucumbers
Herbed Hummus$13.95
Homemade flatbread, jicama, carrots, red peppers & cucumbers
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

