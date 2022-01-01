Salmon in Winnetka

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Towne & Oak

921 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Plate$16.50
smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, capers, pickled red onions, cream cheese, griddled country bread
Side Smoked Salmon$5.50
Miso Glazed Salmon Bowl$21.50
marinated salmon, pearl couscous, togarashi charred broccoli, roasted sweet potato, snap peas, miso glaze
More about Towne & Oak
Item pic

 

Pomeroy

844 Spruce Street, Winnetka

Avg 5 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Barigoule$32.00
Spring Vegetable Ragout, Artichoke
More about Pomeroy
Little Honeycomb image

 

Little Honeycomb

540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$24.00
Pan Seared Salmon Fillet topped with Sweet and Tangy Chipotle Glazed served with two sides
Salmon Sliders$16.00
Three Blackened Salmon Sliders with Bacon, and Guacamole
More about Little Honeycomb
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$24.95
served over brussles sprouts, roasted butternut squash and broccolini with a teriyaki glaze
GF Grilled Atlantic Salmon$24.95
Kids Grilled Salmon$12.95
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

