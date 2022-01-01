Salmon in Winnetka
Towne & Oak
921 Green Bay Road, Winnetka
|Smoked Salmon Plate
|$16.50
smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, capers, pickled red onions, cream cheese, griddled country bread
|Side Smoked Salmon
|$5.50
|Miso Glazed Salmon Bowl
|$21.50
marinated salmon, pearl couscous, togarashi charred broccoli, roasted sweet potato, snap peas, miso glaze
Pomeroy
844 Spruce Street, Winnetka
|Salmon Barigoule
|$32.00
Spring Vegetable Ragout, Artichoke
Little Honeycomb
540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka
|Salmon
|$24.00
Pan Seared Salmon Fillet topped with Sweet and Tangy Chipotle Glazed served with two sides
|Salmon Sliders
|$16.00
Three Blackened Salmon Sliders with Bacon, and Guacamole
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
305 N Happ Road, Northfield
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$24.95
served over brussles sprouts, roasted butternut squash and broccolini with a teriyaki glaze
|GF Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$24.95
|Kids Grilled Salmon
|$12.95