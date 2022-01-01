Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Winnetka

Winnetka restaurants
Toast

Winnetka restaurants that serve skirt steaks

Little Honeycomb image

 

Little Honeycomb

540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Skirt Steak$26.00
Marinated Skirt Steak topped with Pico de Gallo. Served with two sides
Skirt Steak Nachos$21.00
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Carlos Skirt Steak$28.95
Grilled skirt steak with parmesan truffle frites & red wine compound butter
GF Carlos Skirt Steak$28.95
Grilled skirt steak with parmesan truffle frites & red wine compound butter
Carlos' Skirt Steak Frites$28.95
12 oz Grilled skirt steak, served on crispy garlic bread with parmesan truffle frites & red wine compound butter
