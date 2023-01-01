Taco salad in Winnetka
Winnetka restaurants that serve taco salad
Taco Nano
1743 Orchard Lane, Northfield
|Taco Nano Salad
|$10.50
Mixed greens, jicama, watermelon radish, tomato, avocado, queso fresco in a crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of avocado ranch or mango vinaigrette
Guanajuato Contemporary Mexican & Tequila Bar - 1003-1005 Green Bay Rd
1003-1005 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka
|Taco Salad
|$18.00
Your choice of meat with a mix of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. Rice and beans on the side.