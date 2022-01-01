Tacos in Winnetka
Winnetka restaurants that serve tacos
Spirit Elephant
924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Watermelon Radish, Charred Lemon, Gochujang Glaze
|Orange Chicken
|$18.00
House-Made Seitan Chicken, Jasmine Rice,Broccoli, Roasted Baby Heirloom Carrots, Orange Sauce
|Butternut Apple Soup
|$6.00
Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Charred Lemon, Chives, Rosemary, Toasted Hewn Country Loaf
Towne & Oak
921 Green Bay Road, Winnetka
|Towne & Oak Chopped Salad
|$12.25
romaine, avocado, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, balsamic vinaigrette
|Macro Grain Bowl
|$11.50
mediterranean lentils, crispy chickpeas, quinoa-tabbouleh salad, avocado, lemon-tahini dressing
served room temperature
|Homemade Biscuit
|$5.50
served with whipped butter & strawberry preserves
Taco Nano
1743 Orchard Lane, Northfield
|Crispy Camarones Taco
|$4.25
Crispy jumbo shrimp, watercress, watermelon radish,
creamy Serrano salsa
|Burrito
|$9.00
Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream
|Old El Paso Taco
|$3.75
Flour tortilla, ground beef picadillo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream