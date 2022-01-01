Tacos in Winnetka

Winnetka restaurants that serve tacos

Spirit Elephant image

 

Spirit Elephant

924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Watermelon Radish, Charred Lemon, Gochujang Glaze
Orange Chicken$18.00
House-Made Seitan Chicken, Jasmine Rice,Broccoli, Roasted Baby Heirloom Carrots, Orange Sauce
Butternut Apple Soup$6.00
Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Charred Lemon, Chives, Rosemary, Toasted Hewn Country Loaf
More about Spirit Elephant
Towne & Oak image

 

Towne & Oak

921 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Towne & Oak Chopped Salad$12.25
romaine, avocado, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, balsamic vinaigrette
Macro Grain Bowl$11.50
mediterranean lentils, crispy chickpeas, quinoa-tabbouleh salad, avocado, lemon-tahini dressing
served room temperature
Homemade Biscuit$5.50
served with whipped butter & strawberry preserves
More about Towne & Oak
Taco Nano image

 

Taco Nano

1743 Orchard Lane, Northfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Camarones Taco$4.25
Crispy jumbo shrimp, watercress, watermelon radish,
creamy Serrano salsa
Burrito$9.00
Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream
Old El Paso Taco$3.75
Flour tortilla, ground beef picadillo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
More about Taco Nano

