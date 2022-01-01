Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Winnetka

Go
Winnetka restaurants
Toast

Winnetka restaurants that serve tarts

Marco Roma image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Marco Roma

14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Tart$6.99
More about Marco Roma
Item pic

 

Pomeroy

844 Spruce Street, Winnetka

Avg 5 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pear Tarte Tatin$13.00
Puff Pastry, Sabayon Gelato
Warm Tomato Tarte$17.00
Fromage Blanc, Herbs de Provence
More about Pomeroy

Browse other tasty dishes in Winnetka

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Skirt Steaks

Cookies

Crispy Chicken

Carne Asada

Turkey Burgers

Carne Asada Tacos

Map

More near Winnetka to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston