Turkey burgers in Winnetka

Little Honeycomb
540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka
|Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Half-Pound Homemade Lean Ground Turkey with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, and Pepper Jack
with a Sweet Chili Aioli
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
305 N Happ Road, Northfield
|Mexican Turkey Burger
|$13.95
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of brioche, pretzel or wheat oat bun. Served with a choice of fries, chips, coleslaw, sweet potato fries or add 2.50 for a 1/2 order of a Happ side
|GF Turkey Burger
|$15.95
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on a gluten free bun. Served with fries, chips, coleslaw or sweet potato fries