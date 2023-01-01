Wedge salad in Winnetka

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Spirit Elephant

924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4.6 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge Salad$15.00
Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce. Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Italian Dressing, Bleu Cheese Dressing
GF
More about Spirit Elephant
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$13.95
Iceberg, applewood-smoked bacon, Danish blue cheese, tomato, red onion & blue cheese dressing, with your choice of protein
$13.95
Iceberg, applewood-smoked bacon, Danish blue cheese, tomato, red onion & blue cheese dressing, with your choice of protein
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

