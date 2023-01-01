Wedge salad in Winnetka
Winnetka restaurants that serve wedge salad
More about Spirit Elephant
Spirit Elephant
924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka
|Wedge Salad
|$15.00
Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce. Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Italian Dressing, Bleu Cheese Dressing
GF
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
305 N Happ Road, Northfield
|Wedge Salad
|$13.95
Iceberg, applewood-smoked bacon, Danish blue cheese, tomato, red onion & blue cheese dressing, with your choice of protein
|Wedge Salad
|$13.95
Iceberg, applewood-smoked bacon, Danish blue cheese, tomato, red onion & blue cheese dressing, with your choice of protein