Winnie restaurants you'll love
Must-try Winnie restaurants
More about Desi Dhaba
Desi Dhaba
45785 ih 10 , winnie
|Popular items
|Veggie Sumosa (2)
|$5.95
Minced Potato & Peas wrapped in pastry dough and fried.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$13.95
Boneless grilled chicken cooked with tomato, special spices and a touch of cream
|Shirmp Curry
|$14.95
Shrimp cooked in delicatley ground spices with onions and tomato gravy.
More about Dairy Queen - 14732 - Winnie
Dairy Queen - 14732 - Winnie
1360 Highway 124, Winnie
More about Mout's Barbeque - 413 Hwy 124
Mout's Barbeque - 413 Hwy 124
413 Hwy 124, Winnie