Winnie restaurants you'll love

Winnie restaurants
Must-try Winnie restaurants

Desi Dhaba

45785 ih 10 , winnie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Sumosa (2)$5.95
Minced Potato & Peas wrapped in pastry dough and fried.
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.95
Boneless grilled chicken cooked with tomato, special spices and a touch of cream
Shirmp Curry$14.95
Shrimp cooked in delicatley ground spices with onions and tomato gravy.
More about Desi Dhaba
Dairy Queen - 14732 - Winnie

1360 Highway 124, Winnie

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Dairy Queen - 14732 - Winnie
Mout's Barbeque - 413 Hwy 124

413 Hwy 124, Winnie

No reviews yet
More about Mout's Barbeque - 413 Hwy 124
