Winona Lake restaurants you'll love

Winona Lake restaurants
  • Winona Lake

Winona Lake's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Winona Lake restaurants

Cerulean - Winona Lake image

 

Cerulean - Winona Lake

1101 East Canal Street, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
[b] Korean Fried Chicken$16.00
sweet n' spicy gochujang glaze, sesame, kimchi
Koshou$12.00
tempura shrimp, scallion, cream cheese, red pepper, sriracha, avocado, peppers, chili-unagi sauce
Double Dragon$13.00
tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with steamed shrimp, miso mayo, unagi sauce, orange tobiko
More about Cerulean - Winona Lake
Light Rail Café image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Light Rail Café

1000 Park Ave, Winona Lake

Avg 4.7 (470 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$9.50
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO
Hashbrowns$3.50
6 House made hash-brown beignets. Served with House sauce.
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Vegetarian: Hash-browns, Eggs, Spinach, Feta, Mushrooms, Peppers and Hot sauce.
More about Light Rail Café
Winona Heritage Room image

 

Winona Heritage Room

901 Park Avenue, Winona Lake

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Winona Heritage Room

Carbonara

