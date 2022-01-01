Winona Lake restaurants you'll love
Winona Lake's top cuisines
Must-try Winona Lake restaurants
More about Cerulean - Winona Lake
Cerulean - Winona Lake
1101 East Canal Street, Warsaw
|Popular items
|[b] Korean Fried Chicken
|$16.00
sweet n' spicy gochujang glaze, sesame, kimchi
|Koshou
|$12.00
tempura shrimp, scallion, cream cheese, red pepper, sriracha, avocado, peppers, chili-unagi sauce
|Double Dragon
|$13.00
tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with steamed shrimp, miso mayo, unagi sauce, orange tobiko
More about Light Rail Café
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Light Rail Café
1000 Park Ave, Winona Lake
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$9.50
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO
|Hashbrowns
|$3.50
6 House made hash-brown beignets. Served with House sauce.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Vegetarian: Hash-browns, Eggs, Spinach, Feta, Mushrooms, Peppers and Hot sauce.
More about Winona Heritage Room
Winona Heritage Room
901 Park Avenue, Winona Lake