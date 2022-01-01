Carbonara in Winona Lake
Winona Lake restaurants that serve carbonara
More about Cerulean - Winona Lake
Cerulean - Winona Lake
1101 East Canal Street, Warsaw
|[b] Panko Crusted Chicken
|$13.00
cranberry ginger, honey
|[b] Korean Fried Chicken
|$16.00
sweet n' spicy gochujang glaze, sesame, kimchi
|[b] Smokey Tso’s Chicken
|$15.00
scallion, sesame, yuzu dressing
More about Light Rail Café
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Light Rail Café
1000 Park Ave, Winona Lake
|Light Rail Cobb
|$11.00
Arcadia Mix, Tomato, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Eggs and House Ranch.
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
Batch Brewed single origin in house roasted coffee.
|Latte
|$3.50
Single or Double shot of espresso with milk. Add a flavor if you like!