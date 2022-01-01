Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Winona Lake

Winona Lake restaurants
Winona Lake restaurants that serve carbonara

Cerulean - Winona Lake image

 

Cerulean - Winona Lake

1101 East Canal Street, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
[b] Panko Crusted Chicken$13.00
cranberry ginger, honey
[b] Korean Fried Chicken$16.00
sweet n' spicy gochujang glaze, sesame, kimchi
[b] Smokey Tso’s Chicken$15.00
scallion, sesame, yuzu dressing
More about Cerulean - Winona Lake
Light Rail Café image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Light Rail Café

1000 Park Ave, Winona Lake

Avg 4.7 (470 reviews)
Takeout
Light Rail Cobb$11.00
Arcadia Mix, Tomato, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Eggs and House Ranch.
Drip Coffee$2.25
Batch Brewed single origin in house roasted coffee.
Latte$3.50
Single or Double shot of espresso with milk. Add a flavor if you like!
More about Light Rail Café
