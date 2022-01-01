Winona restaurants you'll love

Winona restaurants
Toast
  • Winona

Winona's top cuisines

American
Italian
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Winona restaurants

Heirloom Seasonal Bistro image

 

Heirloom Seasonal Bistro

155 East 3rd Street, Winona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Bourbon Wings$11.00
3/4 lb of house smoked chicken wings finished with a bourbon glaze, served with ranch or blue cheese.
Banh Mi$14.00
5 Spice + citrus marinated, house smoked, local pork, pickled local daikon and carrots, fresh jalapeños and cilantro, house pâté, sriracha aioli on a toasted Bloedow’s hoagie
Smash Sliders$14.00
Local beef, Metz's cheddar, bacon marmalade, arugula, roasted garlic aioli on 2 Bloedow's buns. Chef's suggestion- add house pickled jalapenos!
More about Heirloom Seasonal Bistro
Ground Round image

 

Ground Round

405 Highway 14, Winona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Savory chicken, melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo and smoked bacon. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole $1.49
Cran/Pecan Salad$13.99
Tender chicken, smoked bacon, sweet dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, and crisp fresh greens tossed in sweet Italian dressing.
Little Piggy$13.99
Topped with pulled pork, smoked bacon, ham, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and fried onion tanglers.
More about Ground Round
Sapori di Sicilia image

PASTA • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Sapori di Sicilia

211 Main St, Winona

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carbonara$10.00
A creamy egg based sauce with pieces of crispy pancetta and black pepper.
Aglio e Olio$11.00
Pasta with shrimp in an olive oil sauce with garlic, black pepper and parsley
Porchetta$9.00
Sautéed mushroom spread, cabbage slaw and slow roasted pork.
More about Sapori di Sicilia
Blooming Grounds - Express image

 

Blooming Grounds - Express

270 W. Third St. Suite 2, Winona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Panini & Soup Combo$9.40
Your choice of any half panini with a medium sized soup of the day.
Frappe$4.45
Blended ice, espresso, your choice of flavor, and topped with whipped cream!
Italian Panini$8.75
herbed mayo / ham / salami / pepperoni / provolone
More about Blooming Grounds - Express
Blooming Grounds - Downtown image

 

Blooming Grounds - Downtown

50 East 3rd Street, Winona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Panini$9.25
herbed mayo / ham / salami / pepperoni / provolone
Caesar Wrap$8.95
Chicken - Parmesan - Lettuce - Caesar Dressing
Panini and Soup Combo$9.40
Your choice of a half sized panini and a medium bowl of soup!
More about Blooming Grounds - Downtown
Sliced image

 

Sliced

66 Center Street, Winona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$8.99
Ellsworth, WI cheese curds hand dipped in house made beer batter, then fried to gooey perfection, served with house made ranch
More about Sliced
Main pic

 

Winona's Family Restaurant

1611 Service Drive, Winona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Winona's Family Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

ZaZa's Pub & Pizzeria

529 Huff St., Winona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about ZaZa's Pub & Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Winona

Chai Lattes

Paninis

