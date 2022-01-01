Winona restaurants you'll love
Winona's top cuisines
Must-try Winona restaurants
More about Heirloom Seasonal Bistro
Heirloom Seasonal Bistro
155 East 3rd Street, Winona
|Popular items
|Smoked Bourbon Wings
|$11.00
3/4 lb of house smoked chicken wings finished with a bourbon glaze, served with ranch or blue cheese.
|Banh Mi
|$14.00
5 Spice + citrus marinated, house smoked, local pork, pickled local daikon and carrots, fresh jalapeños and cilantro, house pâté, sriracha aioli on a toasted Bloedow’s hoagie
|Smash Sliders
|$14.00
Local beef, Metz's cheddar, bacon marmalade, arugula, roasted garlic aioli on 2 Bloedow's buns. Chef's suggestion- add house pickled jalapenos!
More about Ground Round
Ground Round
405 Highway 14, Winona
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.99
Savory chicken, melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo and smoked bacon. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole $1.49
|Cran/Pecan Salad
|$13.99
Tender chicken, smoked bacon, sweet dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, and crisp fresh greens tossed in sweet Italian dressing.
|Little Piggy
|$13.99
Topped with pulled pork, smoked bacon, ham, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and fried onion tanglers.
More about Sapori di Sicilia
PASTA • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Sapori di Sicilia
211 Main St, Winona
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$10.00
A creamy egg based sauce with pieces of crispy pancetta and black pepper.
|Aglio e Olio
|$11.00
Pasta with shrimp in an olive oil sauce with garlic, black pepper and parsley
|Porchetta
|$9.00
Sautéed mushroom spread, cabbage slaw and slow roasted pork.
More about Blooming Grounds - Express
Blooming Grounds - Express
270 W. Third St. Suite 2, Winona
|Popular items
|Panini & Soup Combo
|$9.40
Your choice of any half panini with a medium sized soup of the day.
|Frappe
|$4.45
Blended ice, espresso, your choice of flavor, and topped with whipped cream!
|Italian Panini
|$8.75
herbed mayo / ham / salami / pepperoni / provolone
More about Blooming Grounds - Downtown
Blooming Grounds - Downtown
50 East 3rd Street, Winona
|Popular items
|Italian Panini
|$9.25
herbed mayo / ham / salami / pepperoni / provolone
|Caesar Wrap
|$8.95
Chicken - Parmesan - Lettuce - Caesar Dressing
|Panini and Soup Combo
|$9.40
Your choice of a half sized panini and a medium bowl of soup!
More about Sliced
Sliced
66 Center Street, Winona
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$8.99
Ellsworth, WI cheese curds hand dipped in house made beer batter, then fried to gooey perfection, served with house made ranch
More about Winona's Family Restaurant
Winona's Family Restaurant
1611 Service Drive, Winona
More about ZaZa's Pub & Pizzeria
ZaZa's Pub & Pizzeria
529 Huff St., Winona