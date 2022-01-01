Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Winona

Winona restaurants
Winona restaurants that serve cheesecake

Heirloom Seasonal Bistro image

 

Heirloom Seasonal Bistro

155 East 3rd Street, Winona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate & Almond Swirl Cheesecake$7.00
With a gluten free walnut crust
More about Heirloom Seasonal Bistro
Item pic

PASTA • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Sapori di Sicilia

211 Main St, Winona

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake Nutella$3.50
Cheesecake Mascarpone$3.50
More about Sapori di Sicilia

Map

Map

