Chicken salad in Winona

Winona restaurants
Toast

Winona restaurants that serve chicken salad

Sliced image

 

Sliced

66 Center Street, Winona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Salad$9.99
Fresh greens topped with grilled chicken breast, ham, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese
Served with your choice of dressing
Croutons available upon request
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh greens topped with a breaded buffalo chicken breast, onion, tomato, green pepper and cheddar cheese
Served with your choice of dressing
Croutons available upon request
More about Sliced
Blooming Grounds - Express image

 

Blooming Grounds - Express

270 W. Third St. Suite 2, Winona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.75
chicken / parmesan / romaine / ceasar
More about Blooming Grounds - Express
Blooming Grounds - Downtown image

 

Blooming Grounds - Downtown

50 East 3rd Street, Winona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Panini$8.95
Chicken Salad - Romaine Lettuce - Provolone - 9-Grain Bread
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.25
Parmesan - Homemade Croutons - Lettuce - Caesar Dressing
More about Blooming Grounds - Downtown

