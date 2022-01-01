Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Winona

Winona restaurants
Winona restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Sliced image

 

Sliced

66 Center Street, Winona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$10.99
Panko breaded chicken breast and crumbled bacon on a Focaccia bun, drizzled with house made ranch and mozzarella cheese
Served with chips and a pickle spear
Add Fries or Side Salad $3
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.99
Panko breaded chicken breast smothered with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a Focaccia bun
Served with chips and a pickle spear
Add Fries or Side Salad $3
More about Sliced
Heirloom Seasonal Bistro image

 

Heirloom Seasonal Bistro

155 East 3rd Street, Winona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
House smoked chicken, grapes, toasted pecans, poppyseeds, local greens on a toasted Bloedow’s hoagie
More about Heirloom Seasonal Bistro

