Chicken sandwiches in Winona

Sliced
66 Center Street, Winona
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$10.99
Panko breaded chicken breast and crumbled bacon on a Focaccia bun, drizzled with house made ranch and mozzarella cheese
Served with chips and a pickle spear
Add Fries or Side Salad $3
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$10.99
Panko breaded chicken breast smothered with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a Focaccia bun
Served with chips and a pickle spear
Add Fries or Side Salad $3