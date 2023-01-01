Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Winona

Winona restaurants
Winona restaurants that serve hummus

Heirloom Seasonal Bistro image

 

Heirloom Seasonal Bistro

155 East 3rd Street, Winona

Smoked Beet Hummus$12.00
Smoked local beets, tahini, olive oil, fried chickpeas, olives, sesame seeds, feta, cilantro, grilled pita. Substitute celery and carrots for gluten free, omit feta for vegan
Blooming Grounds - Downtown image

 

Blooming Grounds - Downtown - BG Downtown

50 East 3rd Street, Winona

Hummus$7.95
Smooth and creamy roasted red pepper hummus served with hot naan bread or cucumbers and carrots.
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$7.95
Smooth and creamy roasted red pepper hummus served with hot naan bread or cucumbers and carrots.
