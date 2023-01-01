Hummus in Winona
Winona restaurants that serve hummus
Heirloom Seasonal Bistro
155 East 3rd Street, Winona
|Smoked Beet Hummus
|$12.00
Smoked local beets, tahini, olive oil, fried chickpeas, olives, sesame seeds, feta, cilantro, grilled pita. Substitute celery and carrots for gluten free, omit feta for vegan
Blooming Grounds - Downtown - BG Downtown
50 East 3rd Street, Winona
|Hummus
|$7.95
Smooth and creamy roasted red pepper hummus served with hot naan bread or cucumbers and carrots.
