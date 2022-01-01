Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Winona

Winona restaurants
Winona restaurants that serve tacos

Sliced image

 

Sliced - 66 Center Street

66 Center Street, Winona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.99
Fresh greens topped with seasoned taco meat, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, cheddar cheese and crushed tortilla chips
Mini Tacos$5.99
6 mini tacos served with choice of apple sauce or french fries
Taco Pizza
Pizza sauce base, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips and cheddar cheese.
Available with taco seasoned beef or chicken
Served with sour cream and salsa
More about Sliced - 66 Center Street
Heirloom Seasonal Bistro image

 

Heirloom Seasonal Bistro

155 East 3rd Street, Winona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birria Tacos$13.00
3 corn tortillas fried in chili oil, filled with local beef and cheese, served with consommé for dipping
More about Heirloom Seasonal Bistro

