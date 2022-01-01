Go
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

617 Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1950 reviews)

Popular Items

Thin Cut French Fries$4.25
Cinnamon Rolls$6.50
Our famous home made cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese frosting.
Contains sunflower seeds.
Greek Salad$12.95
Romaine, red onions, carrots, red peppers, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, pita & balsamic dressing.
Vegan if modified
Bars$3.25
Call us for daily bar selection.
Big Kid Grilled Cheese$13.00
Grilled rustic sourdough, caramelized yellow onions, bacon, white cheddar and spring mix. Add avocado or grilled chicken to sandwich for $2.00 each.
Fajita Caesar Salad$15.95
Italian Hoagie$10.75
Salami, Cappicolla ham, Provolone and hoagie toppings.
Garlic Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, garlic mayo, swiss, fried battered onions, roasted red peppers and balsamic dressing for dipping.
Grilled Vermont$13.50
Rustic sourdough, white cheddar, tomato and avocado.
Create Your Own Colorado Fresh Hamburger$13.50
Served on a brioche with your choice of lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, mayo, mustard, russian or barbecue.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

617 Lincoln Ave

Steamboat Springs CO

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Come in and enjoy!

