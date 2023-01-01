Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Winooski

Winooski restaurants
Winooski restaurants that serve brisket

Waterworks image

FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks

20 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski

Avg 4.5 (3129 reviews)
Takeout
SPCL: Smoked Brisket & Cabbage Soup$0.00
cavatappi. parmesan.
More about Waterworks
Main pic

 

Misery Loves Co.

46 Main Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket$26.00
Beautiful, fatty brisket braised with red wine and dates. Fully cooked to tender, simply warm in the oven, basting with the included braising liquid. Protein for two, approximately 10 oz beef.
**Please schedule your pickup order for the day you'd like pick up. Brisket is available starting Wednesday, 4/5, and we'll have it available until sold out.
More about Misery Loves Co.

