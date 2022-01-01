Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Winooski

Go
Winooski restaurants
Toast

Winooski restaurants that serve cake

Banner pic

 

Grazers WINOOSKI

24 Main Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
Takeout
Layered Chocolate Cake$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
Birthday Cake Shake$8.00
More about Grazers WINOOSKI
Item pic

 

Misery Loves Co.

46 Main Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate- Chocolate Cake$10.00
A fudgy flourless chocolate cake, with a layer of dark chocolate mousse, coated in ganache, and topped with cacao nibs. Maybe more like chocolate-chocolate-chocolate-cacao cake! One slice.
Contains the following:
Milk, Eggs
More about Misery Loves Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Winooski

Chili

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Tenders

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Winooski to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (555 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (909 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (534 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (291 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston