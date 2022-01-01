Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Winooski

Winooski restaurants
Winooski restaurants that serve chili

Grazers WINOOSKI

24 Main Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chili Fried Chicken$14.75
all natural chicken breast, baby spinach, sriracha aioli, bacon, cheddar, fresh apples
More about Grazers WINOOSKI
Misery Loves Co.

46 Main Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp$15.00
Deeply fragrant (and not too spicy) chili sauce to add to any dish. "Deep flavor to power your food". Made from a blend of peppers from Guizhou, cold pressed with rapeseed oil and Sichuan Tribute peppers. 6 oz. Jar
Chili Crisp Mayo$12.00
Made with Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp! It's incredible. 8 oz jar.
More about Misery Loves Co.

