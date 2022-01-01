Chocolate cake in Winooski
Winooski restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Grazers WINOOSKI
Grazers WINOOSKI
24 Main Street, Winooski
|Layered Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
More about Misery Loves Co.
Misery Loves Co.
46 Main Street, Winooski
|Chocolate- Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
A fudgy flourless chocolate cake, with a layer of dark chocolate mousse, coated in ganache, and topped with cacao nibs. Maybe more like chocolate-chocolate-chocolate-cacao cake! One slice.
Contains the following:
Milk, Eggs