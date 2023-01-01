Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate mousse in
Winooski
/
Winooski
/
Chocolate Mousse
Winooski restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Misery Loves Co.
46 Main Street, Winooski
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse
$8.00
More about Misery Loves Co.
Wicked Wings - 211 Main Street #2
211 Main Street #2, Winooski
No reviews yet
Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse Cake
$8.00
More about Wicked Wings - 211 Main Street #2
