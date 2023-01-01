Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Winooski

Go
Winooski restaurants
Toast

Winooski restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Morning Light Bakery - 106 E Allen St Ste 101

106 East Allen Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Bun$2.25
More about Morning Light Bakery - 106 E Allen St Ste 101
Sarom’s Cafe image

 

Sarom’s Cafe

10 Manseau Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry | Ca Ri Ga$14.99
Vietnamese Curry - chicken, carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, coconut milk, and onions; simmered in a rich broth packed with spices and flavor. Paired with choice of Baguette, Rice, or Noodles.
Veg. Curry | Ca Ri Chay$12.99
Vietnamese Curry - carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, coconut milk, and onions; simmered in a rich aromatic broth packed with spices and flavor. Paired with choice of Baguette, Rice, or Noodles.
More about Sarom’s Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Winooski

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Caesar Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Egg Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Tacos

Pies

Map

More near Winooski to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

No reviews yet

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (587 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (963 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston