Curry in Winooski
Winooski restaurants that serve curry
More about Morning Light Bakery - 106 E Allen St Ste 101
Morning Light Bakery - 106 E Allen St Ste 101
106 East Allen Street, Winooski
|Curry Chicken Bun
|$2.25
More about Sarom’s Cafe
Sarom’s Cafe
10 Manseau Street, Winooski
|Chicken Curry | Ca Ri Ga
|$14.99
Vietnamese Curry - chicken, carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, coconut milk, and onions; simmered in a rich broth packed with spices and flavor. Paired with choice of Baguette, Rice, or Noodles.
|Veg. Curry | Ca Ri Chay
|$12.99
Vietnamese Curry - carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, coconut milk, and onions; simmered in a rich aromatic broth packed with spices and flavor. Paired with choice of Baguette, Rice, or Noodles.