Grilled chicken in Winooski
Winooski restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Grazers
24 Main Street, Winooski
|Avocado Grilled Chicken Club
|$13.75
Grilled chicken breast, VT cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, arugula, pickled red onion, tomato, garlic aioli
Sarom’s Cafe
10 Manseau Street, Winooski
|Grilled Chicken Box
|$11.99
Choice of rice or vermicelli rice noodles. Grilled marinated halal chicken, vegetarian spring roll, salad, pickled carrots and green papaya, scallion oil & sweet fish sauce. *Rice Noodles have chopped peanuts included*
|Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
Grilled marinated halal chicken, homemade mayo. scallion oil, and sweet fish sauce. Topped with pickled carrots & green papaya, cucumber, cilantro, and hot peppers served in a freshly baked baguette.