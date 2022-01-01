Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Winooski

Winooski restaurants
Winooski restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Grazers

24 Main Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Grilled Chicken Club$13.75
Grilled chicken breast, VT cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, arugula, pickled red onion, tomato, garlic aioli
More about Grazers
Sarom’s Cafe image

 

Sarom’s Cafe

10 Manseau Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Box$11.99
Choice of rice or vermicelli rice noodles. Grilled marinated halal chicken, vegetarian spring roll, salad, pickled carrots and green papaya, scallion oil & sweet fish sauce. *Rice Noodles have chopped peanuts included*
Grilled Chicken$7.99
Grilled marinated halal chicken, homemade mayo. scallion oil, and sweet fish sauce. Topped with pickled carrots & green papaya, cucumber, cilantro, and hot peppers served in a freshly baked baguette.
More about Sarom’s Cafe

