Steak subs in Winooski

Winooski restaurants
Winooski restaurants that serve steak subs

Main pic

 

Misery Loves Co.

46 Main Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shaved Steak Hoagie$16.00
Roasted NY strip with chimichurri & pickled cherry tomato on a sesame hoagie roll.
More about Misery Loves Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Wicked Wings - 211 Main Street #2

211 Main Street #2, Winooski

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Sub$20.00
Shredded sirloin, seasoned and grilled with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with melted American cheese, and garlic mayonnaise. Served on a Locally Baked toasted sub roll.
More about Wicked Wings - 211 Main Street #2

