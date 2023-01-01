Steak subs in Winooski
Winooski restaurants that serve steak subs
More about Misery Loves Co.
Misery Loves Co.
46 Main Street, Winooski
|Shaved Steak Hoagie
|$16.00
Roasted NY strip with chimichurri & pickled cherry tomato on a sesame hoagie roll.
More about Wicked Wings - 211 Main Street #2
Wicked Wings - 211 Main Street #2
211 Main Street #2, Winooski
|Philly Cheese Steak Sub
|$20.00
Shredded sirloin, seasoned and grilled with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with melted American cheese, and garlic mayonnaise. Served on a Locally Baked toasted sub roll.