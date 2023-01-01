Stew in Winooski

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waterworks image

FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks

20 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski

Avg 4.5 (3129 reviews)
Takeout
SPCL: Beef Stew$0.00
Parsley.
More about Waterworks
Sarom’s Cafe image

 

Sarom’s Cafe

10 Manseau Street, Winooski

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Stew | Bò Kho$13.99
Vietnamese Stew - Beef, carrots, potatoes, and onions, simmered in our rich aromatic five spice broth packed with flavor. Paired with choice of Baguette, Rice, or Noodles.
Veg. Stew | Bò Kho Chay$11.99
Vietnamese Stew - Carrots, potatoes, and onions, simmered in our rich aromatic five spice broth packed with flavor. Paired with choice of Baguette, Rice, or Noodles.
More about Sarom’s Cafe

