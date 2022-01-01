Winslow restaurants you'll love
Flatbed Ford Cafe
214 N. Kinsley Ave, Winslow
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$10.99
1/2 pound burger on a sesame seed bun with your choice of pepper jack cheese or American. Lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with waffle fries and a pickle.
|Kids Pancake
|$6.99
3 small pancake, choice of (2) bacon or (2) sausage, fruit cup and kids drink.
|Grandmas Taco
|$11.99
4 grilled tacos with lettuce tomatoes and cheese. Served with refried bean dip and fresh tortilla chips.
RelicRoad - Sweet Spot
101 West 2nd Street, Winslow
|Popular items
|Strawberry Chicken Salad
Fresh spring mix, hand cut grilled chicken breast, tomato, red onions, cucumber, shaved almonds, feta cheese, cinnamon sugar wontons and fresh strawberries served with our very own house-made strawberry vinaigrette dressing.
|Nuts and Berries Steel Cut Oatmeal
|$5.95
A bowl of Steel Cut oatmeal topped with brown sugar or honey dried cranberries, granola, shaved almonds topped with fresh mixed fruit
|Iced White Mocha