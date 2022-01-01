Winslow American restaurants you'll love
RelicRoad - Sweet Spot
101 West 2nd Street, Winslow
|Popular items
|Bosses favorite turkey melt
|$9.49
In house fresh roasted, shaved turkey breast, grilled green chilies, thin sliced green apples and pesto aioli served on a ciabatta roll
|Nuts and Berries Steel Cut Oatmeal
|$5.95
A bowl of Steel Cut oatmeal topped with brown sugar or honey dried cranberries, granola, shaved almonds topped with fresh mixed fruit
|The Mother Load Texas dog
|$7.49
Grilled all beef hotdog topped with chili, cheddar cheese and onions